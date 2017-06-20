US-Led Coalition Strikes Near Syrian-Iraqi Border Reportedly Kill 12 Civilians

The airstrikes were carried out on Monday night in Tal al-Shayer area near the Syrian-Iraqi borders in the province of al-Hasakah, SANA reported citing local sources.

According to SANA, all 12 people that were killed in the attack allegedly belonged to one family.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

The activities of the coalition frequently result in attacks on government forces or civilian casualties.

On June 9, more than 30 people were killed as a result of the airstrike by the coalition aircraft on the Internet club in the Jazra area in Raqqa, according to SANA.

On Sunday, a US jet shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber near the city of Tabqa. The coalition said the Syrian aircraft attacked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions, adding that the coalition downed the Syrian jet as part of "collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces."