Qatar Asks US to Partly Implement $21.1Bln Deal - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)In November, the State Department approved the sale of an F-15 fighter jet package to Qatar that would include 72 aircraft, support and training that are worth an estimated $21.1 billion. However, the deal signed on Wednesday amounted $12 billion.

"It has been partially implemented, because that is what the Qataris wanted to do," the official said.

The news of the deal broke amid ongoing tensions between Qatar and several Arab nations over Doha’s alleged support for terrorism.

On Friday, President Donald Trump labeled Doha as a funder of terrorism at a very high level. Trump added that during the Arab Islamic American Summit, which took place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in May, Arab leaders had discussed with the US president the issue of confronting Qatar over its support for terrorism.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar citing Doha's alleged support of terrorism. Several other countries, including Chad and Senegal, recalled their ambassadors from Doha, while Jordan and Djibouti said they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar.

Qatar has denied the accusations and said Doha would take no retaliatory measures.