Russian FM Expresses 'Strong Disagreement' With US Strikes on Pro-Syrian Forces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday strongly disagreed with the US attack on the Syrian pro-government forces, Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties exchanged assessments of the situation in Syria, confirmed the intention to strengthen cooperation in order to end the conflict in this country. Lavrov expressed strong disagreement with the US strikes against pro-government forces, called for concrete measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," the ministry said.

The sides agreed to use the existing channels, including Astana and Geneva platforms to promote Syrian settlement.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Syrian Army Announces Major Breakthrough Near al-Tanf After Being Bombed by Coalition

On June 6, the Pentagon announced the coalition conducted a new strike on pro-Syrian government forces as they entered the de-confliction zone with Russia and posed threat to its personnel. The force comprised of a tank, artillery, anti-aircraft weapons, armed technical vehicles and more than 60 soldiers. A Syrian source told Sputnik on Tuesday that at least two Syrian servicemen were killed and more than 15 injured as a result of the coalition attack.

On June 8, the coalition said that a pro-Syrian government drone was allegedly used in an attempted attack on the coalition forces to the east from the deconfliction zone. The spokesman said that the alleged drone's attack didn't lead to any coalition casualties, though.