Register
04:48 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Philippines Daesh Militants

    Officials Warn of Daesh Fighters Returning to Asia After Middle East Defeat

    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 5820

    As a fierce standoff between Philippines security forces and militants fighting under the Daesh flag continues in the city of Marawi, US and Australian officials warn that fighters may return to Southeast Asia from the Middle East, to take up arms in their own countries.

    Syrian army troops during an assault on the city of Halfaya in the north of the Hama Governorate
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Army Liberates Six Villages in Raqqa Province From Daesh
    The Indonesian defense minister said Sunday at an international security forum in Singapore that around 40 out of 1,200 Daesh militants fighting in the Philippines are from Indonesia, referring to the fighters as "killing machines."

    The issue of the impending return of hundreds of Southeast Asian fighters who also fought with Daesh in Syria and Iraq has been part of the agenda at an Australia-US ministerial summit, attended by top US and Australian officials, including Pentagon chief Jim Mattis and Canberra's Defense Minister Marise Payne.

    "[Deash fighters will] come back with battlefield skills, they'll come back with hardened ideology, they'll come back angry, frustrated, and we need to be very aware of that," Payne said.

    Payne voiced "absolute support" for US President Donald Trump's newly introduced "annihilation tactics" in the fight against Daesh, aimed at targeting the terror group more aggressively and preventing those who choose to fight with Daesh from coming back to their home countries, importing their military experience and ideology along with them.

    "In this campaign, where before we were shelling them from one town to another, we now take the time… to make certain that foreign fighters do not stay to return to Paris, France, to Australia… and bring their message of hatred and their skills back to those places and attack innocent people," Mattis said, adding that the new approach doesn't obviate the policy of doing everything possible to prevent civilian casualties.

    SWAT members of the Philippine National Police rush towards the Resorts World Manila complex with a chain saw in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines Friday, June 2, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    Philippines' Duterte Says Daesh Not Behind Strange, Deadly Casino Attack
    Australian officials say they have prevented 12 terror attacks on home soil since 2014, with more than 60 people charged with terrorism-related offenses.

    The Philippines military is confronting the Maute extremist group, which has pledged allegiance to Daesh, in an ongoing clash in the city of Marawi. Maute fighters went on a rampage through Marawi in response to security forces raiding the hideout of Isnilon Hapilon, leader of local extremist group and Daesh affiliate Abu Sayyaf.

    Related:

    Daesh Claims Responsibility for London Terror Attack
    Syrian Forces Destroy Major Daesh Stronghold in Aleppo Province - Army Source
    Philippines' Duterte Says Daesh Not Behind Strange, Deadly Casino Attack
    Tags:
    Daesh, Jim Mattis, Donald Trump, Australia, Marawi, Indonesia, Philippines, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok