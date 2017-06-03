Register
20:28 GMT +303 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian men walk past a poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus, on February 27, 2016, as the first major ceasefire of the five-year war takes hold and an international task force prepares to begin monitoring the landmark truce

    Real Syrian Youth Open Up About Assad Gov't and US-Backed 'Moderate' Rebels

    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 25150

    Pierre Le Corf, the founder of the We Are Superheroes humanitarian organization spoke with a group of Syrian youths in Aleppo in an open live interview, which he streamed on his Facebook page for everyone to watch. The group spoke about what is actually going on in Syria and how the war has affected their personal lives.

    As an opening question, Le Corf asked every individual in the group, which consisted of five boys and one girl, to describe the most difficult moment that they lived through during the war.

    “The most difficult thing that we lived through in this war is when our close friends died for no reason. We used to live in a very peaceful way before. It is very hard to realize that we don’t have our close friends with us anymore,” 16-year-old Aladdin said.

    “My house got bombed like eight times on the same day. We were very scared; my mom started crying. We were hiding in the basement and it was very nerve wrecking. That was a year and half ago. We are okay now,” said Shehed, a 16-year-old girl.

    A Russian soldier stands guard near a Syrian national flag drawn on the wall as rebel fighters and their families evacuate the besieged Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army, Syria May 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Three-Dimensional Chess Set: How Realistic is Syria's De-Escalation Zone Plan?
    The other members also shared their most difficult moments, which included fleeing their homes and losing family members.

    Talking about how the war had affected their education, whether they could keep going to school, the group said that they kept going to school because they had to survive.

    An older boy from the group, 21-yearsold Amin, said that during the first year of war he was in his first year bachelor program at university. 

    “There was no food, no water, no electricity, no fuel, there was nothing. But eventually we started going to school,” Amin said.

    Le Corf then asked the group to share what they think about their government.

    “Our government is one of the best governments in the world. Most of the things you see about our government is totally wrong. There are good and bad things but our government won’t hurt us. We are not forced to stay here, if we want we can leave but we are still here. People who left, left because of terrorists not because of government,” Amin said.

    Another boy named Hanan said, “Our government is trying to get everything back on track so we hope for the best.”

    Fighters from the Free Syrian Army disembark from an armoured vehicle near the town of Bizaah northeast of the city of Al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Nazeer al-Khatib
    CIA Freezes Aid To Free Syrian Army
    Le Corf sharing his own opinion on the matter said that it is important to understand that the terrorists or so-called rebels “come to take freedom not give freedom to the Syrian people.”

    They further spoke about how western countries such as the US and France are promoting the rebel group called the Free Syrian Army but in reality according to the group the FSA is not helping the state but actually doing the opposite.

    “The Free Syrian Army is trying to turn our country into a strict Islamic caliphate and before that in Syria we used to live altogether. Christians, Muslims and different religions lived together and nobody had a problem with that,” Amin said.

    According to the group Syria was one of the few countries in the world that had no international debts. 

    “I think because our country was doing so well other countries wanted to destroy it, so that they could take our fuel and historical items,” 16-year-old Aladdin said.

    Hanan said that Syria was a developing country but now with the war it looks like it has gone a hundred years back.

    Le Corf spoke about how in France there is constant advertisement of the Free Syrian Army and how they are “helping” Syria. He also said that the United States is aiding the rebels who are invading the north of Syria.

    In response to that, Aladdin said, “Enough is enough. They have taken our freedom they need to just leave us alone.”

    “This war is a lie because we never asked for freedom. We already had freedom but some cheap people got paid, they got brainwashed with like religious thoughts. So if you see people asking for freedom they were either brainwashed or paid money to do that,” Amin said.

    Le Corf brought up Russia and its support for Syria. He asked the group what they thought of Russia’s role in their country.

    “Media outside shows that Russia is bombing us, but it’s quite the opposite, we live here and we are seeing where they are bombing. They are bombing areas which do not have civilians, it’s the places that have the terrorists,” Amin said.

    He further said, “They are saying that Russia is bombing civilians but they don’t mention when the US or France bombs villages in the countryside in Aleppo.”

    Le Corf added that if the Russian planes hadn’t come on time when he himself was present in the east of the city today al-Nusra Front would be on their doorstep.

    Pierre Le Corf is the only Frenchman who has been living in the west of Aleppo for several months. He conducts interviews with local people and tries to inform the public using social media about the situation on the ground.

    Related:

    Washington 'Using SDF, Kurds to Carry Out Its Anti-Damascus Plans in Syria'
    Turkey Building 'Great Wall' on Borders With Syria, Iran, Iraq
    Who’s Responsible for Deterioration of the Humanitarian Crisis in Syria
    Russia and France Agree to Disagree on Syria, Ukraine
    Civilian Deaths in Syria and Iraq Are 'Fact of Life,' Says Pentagon Chief
    Tags:
    youth, video, interview, war, Syria, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok