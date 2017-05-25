Damaged But Free: Peace Returns to Liberated District in Homs (VIDEO)

The director of technical services of Homs, Amin al Is, told Sputnik Arabic that currently the area is recovering at a rapid pace.

“Various government technical services have arrived to the district. They have been sorting out the rubble for several days now. First of all they are dismantling barricades, blocked roads and earth embankments,” Al Is said.

He further said that the road repair services have already cleared 10 km of road and the main streets have also been cleared.

The demolition of electric grids is estimated at 4 billion Syrian liras. About 30 transformers have been completely destroyed and some 40 are damaged.

The damage to telephone lines has not yet been calculated but it is known that in the quarter of al-Waer, there were some 25,000 registered subscribers.

However, the liberated city is well preserved. Almost all buildings stood intact and lights could be seen through some windows.

The video shows that there are currently many teams of construction workers in the city, who are putting things in order. In the evening people are seen walking around holding Syrian flags.

Earlier, it was reported by a Sputnik journalist present on the ground that the governor ordered the central square to be illuminated for the upcoming celebrations.

Stadium-type floodlights had shone brightly and it appeared that local residents did not know how to express their happiness. Children ran around while adults both cried and smiled in one common scene of victory and new hopes.

Since late 2011, residents of Homs experienced one of the most terrifying episodes of the Syrian civil war. After the armed conflict flared up, terrorists, chanting revolutionary slogans and preaching Salafism, entered villages around Homs and massacred members of other religious denominations.

People in central Homs also feared for their lives. The militants set up illegal roadblocks, abducted people and executed them on the central square. All this became a regular feature of everyday life for residents of Syria’s third-largest city.

The completely demolished blocks of flats in Old Homs, where not a single building remains intact and where some structures have turned into rubble, shows the scale of local hostilities.

Back in 2014, the first successful deal was implemented here under the state program of national reconciliation, with 1,500 militants leaving central Homs. At that time, local authorities started a countdown in the hope that the city would be completely liberated from terrorists.