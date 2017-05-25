Register
21:21 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Opposition fighters and their families gather as they prepare to board a bus, ahead of their evacuation from the rebel-held Waer neighbourhood in the central city of Homs on March 18, 2017

    Damaged But Free: Peace Returns to Liberated District in Homs (VIDEO)

    © AFP 2017/ MAHMOUD TAHA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11720

    On May 22, the last group of militants and their family members withdrew from the district of Al Waer in Syria's Homs within 24 hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the city. The third largest city of Syria is now completely under the control of Syrian government forces.

    The director of technical services of Homs, Amin al Is, told Sputnik Arabic that currently the area is recovering at a rapid pace.

    “Various government technical services have arrived to the district. They have been sorting out the rubble for several days now. First of all they are dismantling barricades, blocked roads and earth embankments,” Al Is said.

    Sunday saw the complete withdrawal of militants from the western Syrian city of Homs
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Homs Sweet Homs: Why the Liberation of One of Syria's Biggest Cities Matters
    He further said that the road repair services have already cleared 10 km of road and the main streets have also been cleared.

    The demolition of electric grids is estimated at 4 billion Syrian liras. About 30 transformers have been completely destroyed and some 40 are damaged.

    The damage to telephone lines has not yet been calculated but it is known that in the quarter of al-Waer, there were some 25,000 registered subscribers.

    However, the liberated city is well preserved. Almost all buildings stood intact and lights could be seen through some windows.

    The video shows that there are currently many teams of construction workers in the city, who are putting things in order. In the evening people are seen walking around holding Syrian flags.

    Earlier, it was reported by a Sputnik journalist present on the ground that the governor ordered the central square to be illuminated for the upcoming celebrations.

    Stadium-type floodlights had shone brightly and it appeared that local residents did not know how to express their happiness. Children ran around while adults both cried and smiled in one common scene of victory and new hopes.

    Since late 2011, residents of Homs experienced one of the most terrifying episodes of the Syrian civil war. After the armed conflict flared up, terrorists, chanting revolutionary slogans and preaching Salafism, entered villages around Homs and massacred members of other religious denominations.

    People in central Homs also feared for their lives. The militants set up illegal roadblocks, abducted people and executed them on the central square. All this became a regular feature of everyday life for residents of Syria’s third-largest city.

    The completely demolished blocks of flats in Old Homs, where not a single building remains intact and where some structures have turned into rubble, shows the scale of local hostilities.

    Back in 2014, the first successful deal was implemented here under the state program of national reconciliation, with 1,500 militants leaving central Homs. At that time, local authorities started a countdown in the hope that the city would be completely liberated from terrorists.

    Related:

    A Sneak Peek From Homs Recently Liberated by Syrian Army
    Two Killed, 40 Injured in Syria's Homs Car Bombing
    Syria's Homs is Now Completely Free as Last Militants Leave al-Waer District
    200 Militants Leave Homs as Part of Final Stage of Withdrawal Deal With Damascus
    Final Step Toward Peace: Last Militants to Leave Syria's Homs in 24 Hours
    Tags:
    peace, video, terrorism, liberated towns, Homs, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok