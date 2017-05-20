–

DUBAI (Sputnik)The visit of US President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia will contribute to the global security and development of the bilateral cooperation, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday.

"We welcome Trump to KSA [the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia]. Mr. President, your visit will strengthen our strategic cooperation, lead to global security and stability," King Salman wrote on Twitter.

Trump arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, making the capital the first stop on his five-city, nine-day tour. Saudi Arabia is the first country Trump visits as the President of the United States.

During the visit, Trump is expected to hold bilateral talks with King Salman, as well as a meeting with the leaders of six Arabian monarchies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), and take part in the summit of the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries along with some 50 other heads of state or government.

