Register
15:33 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A handout picture released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on February 2, 2015 shows Saudi new King Salman bin Abdulaziz chairing the cabinet meeting in the capital, Riyadh

    Trump’s Visit to Saudi Arabia Will Strengthen Global Security Saudi King

    © AFP 2017/ HO/SPA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    157 0 0

    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said that the visit of US President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia will contribute to the global security and development of the bilateral cooperation.

    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir speaks during a press conference on July 23, 2015 at the ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Saudi city of Jeddah
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Saudi Arabia, US to Sign Major Contracts During Trump's Visit - Saudi Minister
    DUBAI (Sputnik) The visit of US President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia will contribute to the global security and development of the bilateral cooperation, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday.

    "We welcome Trump to KSA [the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia]. Mr. President, your visit will strengthen our strategic cooperation, lead to global security and stability," King Salman wrote on Twitter.

    Trump arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, making the capital the first stop on his five-city, nine-day tour. Saudi Arabia is the first country Trump visits as the President of the United States.

    During the visit, Trump is expected to hold bilateral talks with King Salman, as well as a meeting with the leaders of six Arabian monarchies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), and take part in the summit of the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries along with some 50 other heads of state or government.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Hopes to Go Self-Sufficient With Weapons by 2030
    Saudi Arabia, US to Sign Major Contracts During Trump's Visit - Saudi Minister
    Saudi Arabia Believes US Will Come to Help Riyadh Resolve its Issues in Mideast
    US Must Cease Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia for Yemen Operations - Senator Paul
    Tags:
    security, Donald Trump, Salman bin Abdulaziz, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok