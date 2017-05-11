Register
22:18 GMT +311 May 2017
    A Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017

    US Arms Supply to Kurds to Accelerate Daesh Defeat, Liberation of Raqqa - SDF

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (172)
    0 28 0 0

    The provision of arms to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia by the United States will ensure prompt defeat of Daesh and facilitate liberation of Raqqa, the Daesh de-facto capital, Abdulaziz Yunus, who is responsible for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) external relations, told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump approved a plan to arm YPG, fighting Daesh within the US-backed SDF, saying that the measure was necessary to ensure a victory over terrorists in Raqqa, despite objections from Turkey.

    "The supply of arms will accelerate Daesh defeat and facilitate recapturing of Raqqa. It will help us in the fight," Yunus said.

    In this undated photo released Thursday, May 11, 2017, by Hawar News, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, shows fighters from the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces, patrolling on a street in Tabqa, northern Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hawar News Agency
    Message to Turkey: What is Behind US' Decision to Supply Arms to Kurds
    The SDF spokesman added that the US decision had a "historic meaning" and demonstrated trust to the Kurdish forces fighting Daesh.

    Commenting on the weapons that will be supplied by the United States, the SDF spokesman noted that since Raqqa had a strategic meaning for Daesh terrorists, the Kurdish forces would need heavy arms.

    "There will be supplies of those weapons which are needed. Raqqa is very important for Daesh, it is a strategic place. Daesh will be fighting back here, that is why we need heavy weapons, including tanks, howitzers, missiles and other hardware," Yunus said.

    The US plan was criticized by Ankara, since it considers the YPG militia to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

    The Syrian conflict has been raging since 2011 with its government troops fighting against many opposition factions and terrorist groups. The Kurdish-led SDF launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation in November 2016 aimed at the liberation of Raqqa from terrorists.

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (172)

    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Abdulaziz Yunus, Raqqa, Syria, United States
