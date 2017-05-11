US Arms Supply to Kurds to Accelerate Daesh Defeat, Liberation of Raqqa - SDF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump approved a plan to arm YPG, fighting Daesh within the US-backed SDF, saying that the measure was necessary to ensure a victory over terrorists in Raqqa, despite objections from Turkey.

"The supply of arms will accelerate Daesh defeat and facilitate recapturing of Raqqa. It will help us in the fight," Yunus said.

© AP Photo/ Hawar News Agency Message to Turkey: What is Behind US' Decision to Supply Arms to Kurds

The SDF spokesman added that the US decision had a "historic meaning" and demonstrated trust to the Kurdish forces fighting Daesh.

Commenting on the weapons that will be supplied by the United States, the SDF spokesman noted that since Raqqa had a strategic meaning for Daesh terrorists, the Kurdish forces would need heavy arms.

"There will be supplies of those weapons which are needed. Raqqa is very important for Daesh, it is a strategic place. Daesh will be fighting back here, that is why we need heavy weapons, including tanks, howitzers, missiles and other hardware," Yunus said.

The US plan was criticized by Ankara, since it considers the YPG militia to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

The Syrian conflict has been raging since 2011 with its government troops fighting against many opposition factions and terrorist groups. The Kurdish-led SDF launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation in November 2016 aimed at the liberation of Raqqa from terrorists.