Kurdish YPG Vows to Build Free Syria Following US Decision to Arm Militia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia vows to establish a free Syria using the arms provided to them by the United States, YPG spokesman Redur Xelil said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the US Defense Department announced that President Donald Trump approved a plan to arm YPG, the military branch of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), in order to better fight the Islamic State terror group (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia) in Syria, despite objections from Turkey.

"Our forces… proclaim that we will build Syria, where all people will live together freely, defeating the dark forces with the support of the forces of the international coalition," the statement read.

Xelil said that the decision, despite being belated, was a sign of trust to the YPG.

"YPG has proved to the whole world, especially the international coalition forces, that it is the main force fighting terrorism," the spokesperson added.

Ankara considers the YPG to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. However, the PYD and the YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been receiving support from the United States in fighting the Daesh in Syria.