11:41 GMT +311 May 2017
    Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a U.S military vehicle in the town of Darbasiya near the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017

    Kurdish YPG Vows to Build Free Syria Following US Decision to Arm Militia

    Middle East
    The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia proclaim to "build free Syria" using the arms provided to them by the United States, according YPG spokesman Redur Xelil.

    A fighter from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG) poses for a photo at sunset in the Syrian town of Ain Issi, some 50 kilometres north of Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of the Islamic State (IS) group during clashes between IS group jihadists and YPG fighters on July 10, 2015
    Will US Weapons Provided to Syrian YPG Militia Help Liberate Raqqa?
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia vows to establish a free Syria using the arms provided to them by the United States, YPG spokesman Redur Xelil said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    On Tuesday, the US Defense Department announced that President Donald Trump approved a plan to arm YPG, the military branch of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), in order to better fight the Islamic State terror group (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia) in Syria, despite objections from Turkey.

    "Our forces… proclaim that we will build Syria, where all people will live together freely, defeating the dark forces with the support of the forces of the international coalition," the statement read.

    A Kurdish People's Protection Unit(YPG) fighter stands near a wall.
    Syrian National Coalition Fears US Plan to Arm YPG May Cause Arab-Kurdish Tensions
    Xelil said that the decision, despite being belated, was a sign of trust to the YPG.

    "YPG has proved to the whole world, especially the international coalition forces, that it is the main force fighting terrorism," the spokesperson added.

    Ankara considers the YPG to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. However, the PYD and the YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been receiving support from the United States in fighting the Daesh in Syria.

