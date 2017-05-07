Kurdish-Led Forces Kill 19 Daesh Militants in Northern Syrian City of Tabqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Kurdish Hawar News agency specified that four snipers were among the Daesh militants killed during the fighting, which started in Tabqa’s neighborhoods of Hey Ewwel and Hey Salis at approximately 6 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) Saturday.

The news agency noted that two SDF fighters were injured during the clashes.

The SDF was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led anti-Daesh coalition. The SDF launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation in November 2016 and are now in the start of the fourth stage of the campaign, aimed at liberation of the rural areas of Raqqa province from terrorists. Al Tabqah is located less than 30 miles from Raqqa.