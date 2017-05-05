Syria's Tabqa City More Than 80% Liberated From Daesh - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) cleared more than 80 percent of the Syrian Tabqa City of Daesh, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Friday.

"It is about more than 80 percent cleared of ISIS [Daesh]," Davis told reporters. "ISIS does still control the dam itself, but it's doing so right now hanging on by a thread."

The spokesperson noted that the dam is encircled by the SDF and the coalition continues to monitor the water level and the infrastructure security to prevent Daesh from endangering Syrians in the area.