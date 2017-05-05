US-Led Coalition Conducts 20 Strikes Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia) carried out 20 strikes consisting of 81 engagements in Syria and Iraq on Thursday, the Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"In Syria, Coalition military forces conducted 10 strikes consisting of 14 engagements against ISIS targets," the release said on Friday. "In Iraq, Coalition military forces conducted 10 strikes consisting of 67 engagements against ISIS targets."

In Syria, the coalition strikes were launched near five locations, including Palmyra, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor, and destroyed five Daesh well heads, five oil storage tanks, three oil distillation tanks, two fighting positons, a front-end loader and a vehicle.

The strikes in Iraq were waged near Al Qaim, Kirkuk, Mosul and Tal Afar, and destroyed a front-end loader, nine mortar systems, ten fighting positions, an artillery system as well as a bridge.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.