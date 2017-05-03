Sporadic Fire Continues in Both Directions Across Turkey-Syria Border

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Instances of sporadic fire continue to occur across the border between Turkey and Syria, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman John Dorrian said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"There is sporadic fire going in both directions," Dorian told reporters when asked about the situation on the Turkey-Syria border. "With regard to what casualties are occurring, we don't have any information to offer."

The spokesman noted that there are US troops present in northern Syria. However, he would not describe their activities as a peace keeping mission.

"They are there to observe and report what they see, and to reassure our allies, that is it," Dorrian stated noting that US troops in northern Syria are a "calming force."

In late April, Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said Turkish planes carried out a large-scale attack on its headquarters in northeast Syria near the town of Derik, killing YPG members.

Kurdish media also said Iraq's town of Sinjar was hit by Turkish jets, leaving over a dozen of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters killed. Turkey was said to have targeted a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) base in the region.

Russia, the United States and other countries have expressed concern over Turkey's move.