22:45 GMT +325 April 2017
    Damaged vehicles that belonged to Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) are transported from their headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017

    Total of 20 YPG Militiamen Killed, 18 Injured in Turkish Airstrike in Syria

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    0 10425

    At least 20 members of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) were killed and 18 militiamen were injured as a result of the latest Turkish Air Force's attack against Kurdish positions in northern Syria, media reported Tuesday, citing YPG spokesman Redur Xelil.

    Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) inspect the damage at their headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Syrian Kurds Urge UNSC to React to Turkish Airstrikes Against YPG in Syria
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the Firat News Agency, the attack also damaged YPG headquarters near the town of Derik in the Qerecox mountains and nearby civilian houses.

    Earlier in the day, the YPG, the military branch of Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), said Turkish planes had attacked its headquarters in northeastern Syria targeting a media center, a local radio station and some military buildings as well as killing several YPG members. Kurdish media also said Iraq's town of Sinjar had been hit by Turkish jets, with over a dozen Peshmerga troops killed. According to these accounts, Turkey was said to have targeted a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) base in the region.

    Turkey's General Staff confirmed that an operation against Kurdish positions was conducted.

    Ankara considers the PYD to be affiliated with the PKK, which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

    Earlier in the day, Syrian Kurds called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to express its opinion regarding the Turkish airstrikes against the YPG.

    Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkey, Syria
