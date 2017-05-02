Taliban Insurgents Kill 27 Daesh Militants in Eastern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Khaama Press Agency, 15 Daesh militants were killed in airstrikes conducted by US forces in the same area.

On Sunday, the Taliban insurgents clashed with Daesh militants in the same province, leaving at least 30 militants killed and many injured. The tension between the two groups was exacerbated last week when Daesh claimed responsibility for the assassination of a senior Afghan Taliban commander in the north-west of Pakistan.

The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attacks. The mission in Afghanistan ended on December 28, 2014. On January 1, 2015, NATO announced its new mission in the country, called Resolute Support, to train and assist Afghan security forces.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including the Taliban and Daesh continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.