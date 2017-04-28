US Suspects Daesh Emir Killed in Afghanistan Raid That Targeted Terrorist HQ

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A joint US-Afghan military operation in Nangarhar province targeted the headquarters of Daesh-Khorasan (banned in Russia) affiliate and likely resulted in death of a Daesh leader and 35 other operatives, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said on Friday.

"The target of this mission was an ISIS-K [Daesh] headquarters compound," Davis told reporters. "US Special Operations forces killed several senior ISIS-K leaders, along with about 35 ISIS operatives…The enemy that we were targeting in this was Abdul Hasid. He was the ISIS emir in Afghanistan…We suspect he was killed in this."

