US Suspects Daesh Emir Killed in Afghanistan Raid That Targeted Terrorist HQ

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A joint US-Afghan military operation in Nangarhar province targeted the headquarters of Daesh-Khorasan (banned in Russia) affiliate and likely resulted in death of a Daesh leader and 35 other operatives, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said on Friday.
"The target of this mission was an ISIS-K [Daesh] headquarters compound," Davis told reporters. "US Special Operations forces killed several senior ISIS-K leaders, along with about 35 ISIS operatives…The enemy that we were targeting in this was Abdul Hasid. He was the ISIS emir in Afghanistan…We suspect he was killed in this."
The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.
