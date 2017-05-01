US Airmen, F-16 Jets Leave Italy for Afghanistan - NATO Mission

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 following 9/11 terror attacks. The mission in Afghanistan ended on December 28, 2014. On January 1, 2015, NATO announced its new mission in the country, called Resolute Support, to train and assist the Afghan security forces.

U.S. Airmen and F-16 Fighting Falcons depart Aviano Air Base, #Italy for Bagram Airfield. They are ready to be here #ForAFG! pic.twitter.com/sIa93407sl — Resolute Support (@ResoluteSupport) 1 мая 2017 г.

​Earlier the US Army announced in a statement on Thursday it will send about 1,500 soldiers to Afghanistan during the summer months in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including the Taliban and Daesh, both outlawed in Russia, continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.