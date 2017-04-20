With Your Shield or On It: Iraq Says It Won't Allow Turkish Invasion

The recent reports of the Turkish media said that Ankara is planning a new operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

Operation, which was codenamed Tigris Shield, is set to involve thousands of tanks, vehicles and artillery pieces used in Syria.

It will be aimed at the town of Sinjar, inhabited mainly by Yazidis, with a Muslim Kurdish minority.

Turkey has recently announced that it had completed its half-year Euphrates Shield operation in northern Syria against Daesh and Kurdish militants, although it is keeping a presence to maintain security in towns now under control of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels.

Earlier in April, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Euphrates Shield was only a “first stage” and new military operations were being planned, including for Sinjar. The new operation would begin in late April or May.

Back in March, Turksih Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey is determined to prevent PKK from securing a base in northern Iraq's Sinjar region and also indicated that his home country plans to conduct a military operation against the PKK base in Sinjar.

"We [Turkey] will use military options against the PKK in Sinjar. I'm not saying that we will only use military force if necessary, I'm saying that we will use military force without question," Çavuşoğlu told Daily Sabah on his way to Brussels for the NATO. Foreign Ministers meeting on March 30.

Underlining that from Turkey's perspective there is no difference between Sinjar and the Qandil Mountains where the PKK have bases in Iraq, Çavuşoğlu also added that this issue was among the topics that was discussed during US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Ankara on March 30.

Sputnik Turkiye talked to the Mayor of Sinjar, Mıhemed Xelil, who said that they won't allow the Turkish invasion.

"We do not have any information on the planned military operation of the Turkish armed forces. However we won't allow Turkey to conduct any military operation against PKK on the Kurdish territory. PKK is a Kurdish organization and we do not want the Kurdish blood to be spilled in Sinjar," he told Sputnik.

He further explained that the presence of PKK in Sinjar is sole problem of the Kurds and the Iraqis and there no need in Turkey's interference.

"We have every intention of giving a decisive rebuff to all the attempts of invasion either of Turkey or of any other force. Such actions bring no benefits either for Turkey or Iraq or Sinjar," he said.

Mıhemed Xelil however added that neither Turkish military nor Kurdish PKK should be present on the territory of Sinjar.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the regional administration of the Iraqi Kurdistan has been informed of the planned operation of the Turkish military, which is said to use its 16 military bases located on the border with the Iraqi Kurdistan.