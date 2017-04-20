Register
10:54 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Sunday Jan. 11, 2015 photo, a Yazidi fighter protects the Sharaf al-Deen temple shrine, one of the holiest for the Yazidis, a religious minority whom the Islamic State group considers heretics ripe for slaughter, in Sinjar, northern Iraq

    With Your Shield or On It: Iraq Says It Won't Allow Turkish Invasion

    © AP Photo/ Seivan Selim
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11321

    Recent Turkish media reports suggest that Ankara is planning to launch a new cross-border military incursion into the town of Sinjar in northern Iraq, codenamed Tigris Shield, ostensibly against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) outlawed in Turkey. Sputnik Turkiye talked to the Mayor of Sinjar, who said that they won't allow the Turkish invasion.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey, April 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul
    In Ottoman Traditions? Why Muslims in Serbia, Bosnia Hail Erdogan's Victory
    The recent reports of the Turkish media said that Ankara is planning a new operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

    Operation, which was codenamed Tigris Shield, is set to involve thousands of tanks, vehicles and artillery pieces used in Syria.

    It will be aimed at the town of Sinjar, inhabited mainly by Yazidis, with a Muslim Kurdish minority.

    Turkey has recently announced that it had completed its half-year Euphrates Shield operation in northern Syria against Daesh and Kurdish militants, although it is keeping a presence to maintain security in towns now under control of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels.

    Earlier in April, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Euphrates Shield was only a “first stage” and new military operations were being planned, including for Sinjar. The new operation would begin in late April or May.

    Back in March, Turksih Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey is determined to prevent PKK from securing a base in northern Iraq's Sinjar region and also indicated that his home country plans to conduct a military operation against the PKK base in Sinjar.

    A masked Kurdish man waves a PKK's flag
    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Turkey Kills 6 PKK Militants in Northern Iraq
    "We [Turkey] will use military options against the PKK in Sinjar. I'm not saying that we will only use military force if necessary, I'm saying that we will use military force without question," Çavuşoğlu told Daily Sabah on his way to Brussels for the NATO. Foreign Ministers meeting on March 30.

    Underlining that from Turkey's perspective there is no difference between Sinjar and the Qandil Mountains where the PKK have bases in Iraq, Çavuşoğlu also added that this issue was among the topics that was discussed during US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Ankara on March 30.

    Sputnik Turkiye talked to the Mayor of Sinjar, Mıhemed Xelil, who said that they won't allow the Turkish invasion.

    "We do not have any information on the planned military operation of the Turkish armed forces. However we won't allow Turkey to conduct any military operation against PKK on the Kurdish territory. PKK is a Kurdish organization and we do not want the Kurdish blood to be spilled in Sinjar," he told Sputnik.

    A Turkish soldier on an armoured personnel carrier waves as they drive from the border back to their base in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas/File
    Turkey's Military Campaign in Syria, Iraq Aimed at 'Annexing Two More Provinces'
    He further explained that the presence of PKK in Sinjar is sole problem of the Kurds and the Iraqis and there no need in Turkey's interference.

    "We have every intention of giving a decisive rebuff to all the attempts of invasion either of Turkey or of any other force. Such actions bring no benefits either for Turkey or Iraq or Sinjar," he said.

    Mıhemed Xelil however added that neither Turkish military nor Kurdish PKK should be present on the territory of Sinjar.

    Meanwhile, the leadership of the regional administration of the Iraqi Kurdistan has been informed of the planned operation of the Turkish military, which is said to use its 16 military bases located on the border with the Iraqi Kurdistan.

    Tags:
    military operation, invasion, Operation Tigris Shield, Turkish Armed Forces, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Mıhemed Xelil, Sinjar, Turkey, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok