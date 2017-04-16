Christians in Aleppo Celebrate Christmas for First Time Since City's Liberation

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Syrian Aleppo’s Christians Open Aid Center for Muslims Fleeing War Zone

While the US continues to accuse Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of establishing a "dictatorship" in the country, having recently launched missile strikes on a Syrian air base, representatives of the Christian minority in Aleppo celebrate Easter.

Despite the attacks and unjustified accusations, the life in the country goes on: People in Syria freely choose their religion and enjoy equal rights in accordance with the main principles of democracy.

On Friday, hundreds of Christians attended a religious service in a cathedral named after Elijah the Prophet to mark the start of Easter, the main religious Christian holiday along with Christmas.

The celebration took place for the first time since Aleppo was liberated by Syrian forces from militants.