20:17 GMT +315 April 2017
    Syrian Air Force Resumes Flights From US-Attacked Airfield

    US Missile Attack in Syria: 'Goal of US Foreign Policy is to Prolong the War'

    Middle East
    2741180

    Radio Sputnik discussed possible motives behind US President Donald Trump's decision to attack a Syrian air base with a member of the Hands Off Syria Coalition movement, Margaret Kimberley.

    Hundreds of people took to the streets in cities across the US last week to protest against President Donald Trump’s missile strikes on a Syrian air base. A rally against US military actions was also held outside Downing Street in London.

    “I think the consequence would be to prolong the war and I think that is the goal of US foreign policy. The Trump administration said they had accepted that Assad would remain the president and they no longer had the goal of a regime change, but still the goal was to partition Syria and to accomplish by other means what has been an

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase
    'Wishful Thinking': What's Behind US Playing Out 'Chemical Weapons Scenario' in Syria
    American plan for many years and that is to destroy secular governments in the Arab world,” Kimberley told Sputnik.

    She further said that she doesn’t believe that the chemical attack in Syria was done by the Syrian government because “it doesn’t make any sense.”

    “Assad would have had something of a victory and then would undermine it by carrying out this act. I think it’s important for people to know that the so-called rebels are the jihadists groups backed by Turkey and Saudi Arabia and they have access to chemical weapons too,” the analyst said.

    “What is interesting is that these attacks always occur at some moment that is very opportune for them. It was an opportunity for Trump to increase his approval ratings.

    It is very sad but it’s true that in the United States, Americans love a president who goes to war or takes some military actions somewhere,” Kimberley said.

    She further spoke about how the US carries out very inhumane policies and supports very inhumane regimes around the world and every time they claim that some military action is based on humanitarianism it is a lie.

    Kimberley gave examples of Iraq and Libya contending that the leaders of these countries were tyrants, hence intervention occurred for “saving people from that tyrant and eventually those same people got killed.”

    Verbalizing why the US didn’t carry out a proper investigation and instead just launched a missile strike on Syria, the analyst said that “investigating this attack would reveal that it was not the Syrian government.”

    “The goal is to keep practicing imperialism and investigating this attack would undermine what is always the goal of US foreign policy and because Trump spoke about changing the relationship with Russia and because he was accused of being under Putin’s influence, carrying out an attack against a Russian ally gives him some protection from those charges,” Kimberley said.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on the Syrian military airbase
    Alleged US Airstrike in Deir ez-Zor 'Sheds Light on Chemical Weapons in Syria'
    She further said that there were reports suggesting that Trump faces impeachment and so by taking such an action he might have protected himself politically.

    Kimberley added that the western mainstream media reportage of the chemical attacks was “completely biased.”

    Media outlets, such as The New York Times, were presented with “very flimsy evidence quoting the White Helmets.” “There was no call for investigation; no attention was given to those who were critical or skeptical. We were just told that Assad had done it, that people were dying,” the analyst said.

    Early on April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

    On April 4 the Syrian opposition claimed that forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

      2007harleydavidsonsg
      We America Hillbillys of our great DeepState like to fued with folks. Been doing it for 200 years!
    • Reply
      Listens Skyblue
      Keep in mind it is always preferable to use the words minister and president rather than leader - the present would-be world 'leaders' are technically 'sinkers' in english, referring to the lead weight that carries the fishing line down for the bait to attract victims. A sinker is definitely what the leader Trump sounds like now as well as his trained menagerie of counselors. They are dancing to a dark and harmful melody for all mankind. There was no rush to act before thoughtully investigating the poison gas incident - it is now like the holocaust which can never be questioned in many corporate countries. There is no money or power in that question!

      As to poison gas and the greatest military in the world - let's not forget agent orange in Vietnam or white phosphorus in Iraq or depleted uranium shells now all over the middle east. Children picking up pretty little bomblets (still made by companies in the US corporation) in Iraq and Afghanistan and definitely the manufactured religion of ISNOT rioting through Iraq and Syria compliments of the sinkers in Washington DC and other corporate government managers throughout Europe.

      For info on Israeli blackmail look down a bit on this web page jimstone dot is. It's worth considering in light of the strange behavior of US and allies and other world leaders for many years.

      International law is a farce and Xi is certainly subtle enough to recognize this. Putin recognizes this as the US,inc and USA,inc have proven time and time again. Is the answer war and violence? Is the choice between slavery and free nations building their society without outside interference? Popular history won't tell any truth as it's pretty much fantasy that pleases power. The future will come . . . Smile, for we are all on God's candid camera and our secret desires are painted in glowing colors across the sky and there are no privileged people in that camera's viewfinder.
