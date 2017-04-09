Register
17:05 GMT +309 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase

    Eyewitness to US Cruise Missile Strike: 'We're Here Only Thanks to the Russians'

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (147)
    72053290

    Earlier this week, the US launched a cruise missile strike at Syria's Ash Sha'irat airbase in Homs province, destroying six MiG-23 fighters and killing or wounding over a dozen soldiers and civilians. Speaking to Russian media, a resident of Ash Sha'irat, the small village situated near the base, shared his first-hand account of Thursday's events.

    On Thursday night, the US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from Navy destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 40 kilometers from the city of Homs. The attack is reported to have left eight troops and nine civilians dead, including four children, and caused major damage to the base itself, destroying its storage depot, a training facility, a cafeteria and a radar station.

    US President Donald Trump said that the base was targeted in response to an alleged chemical attack in Idlib Governate by government forces last week. However, neither the US nor its allies have provided any credible evidence that Damascus was responsible for the attack.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on the Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Assad: Washington's Attack Fails to 'Raise the Morale of US-Backed Terrorists'
    Near the Ash Sha'irat airbase is a village by the same name. The small settlement, which had a population of about 1,400 and was full of life before the war, is now almost deserted. 

    Saleh, a longtime resident, remains. Interviewed by a correspondent from Russia's Svobodnaya Pressa online newspaper, the man of roughly forty-five explained that the village had become his home, and that he has no intention of leaving. 

    In the course of Syria's long war, many of Saleh's family members were either killed or fled the country to Europe. His mother died over a decade ago, before the war started. His father died of cancer in 2013; his condition had deteriorated sharply when the war started, after it became impossible to get the necessary medicines, and difficult to find doctors. Saleh and his friends buried his father outside the village cemetery, worried that even it would come under attack and be desecrated by fighting.

    Saleh lives alone in his house, and takes care of an elderly neighbor woman. Before the war he was a modestly successful trader. Now, opportunities for regular employment have dried up. He survives thanks to the humanitarian aid which reaches the area. Ash Sha'irat's residents are hoping a Russian humanitarian convoy will reach their village soon. Local troops insist that Russia will be sure to send one following this week's US cruise missile attack. After all, they say, when the US bombs someone, the Russians will definitely send help to those who have been bombed.

    "I was not sleeping when the [attack] started," Saleh explained, talking about Friday morning's events. "I had got up to pray – it was the time of the al-Fajr [the Muslim morning prayer]. I had just finished praying and was going to see my neighbor. It was then that I heard a powerful rumble. I did not see any flashes, but immediately understood that it was a bombing. The sound was coming by echo. This meant that the explosions were not taking place nearby. In an instant, the rumble drew closer, and then further away again. This repeated several times over."

    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile attack on an air base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    'Cowboy-Like Show-Off': Czech Politicians Hit Out at US Missile Attack on Syria
    "I did not see the bombs or the explosions," the witness said. "I heard them nearby. People say that the missiles hit near their homes. Windows and doors of homes were knocked out. Many storefronts suffered damage."

    Asked about the local reaction to the news that the US was responsible for the attack, Saleh noted that unfortunately, he wasn't surprised. "We have a lot of military people around! They all say one thing: that the Americans did this bombing. This was what was said on TV too. A few kilometers from us is an airport [the Syrian Armed Forces airbase]. It was the target."

    "They say that we were hit accidentally. I don't believe it. We simply don't exist for anyone, and so they do to us whatever they like. They talk about chemical weapons, but if the airbase really stored such weapons, the explosions would have caused the chemicals to spread into the air, and would all get poisoned here. This is not just a war. It is a genocide of the Syrians."

    Asked if he is worried about more attacks, Saleh lamented that unfortunately, this is beyond Syrians' ability to control:

    "Everything depends on Russia and America. If the United States wants to kill us, only Russia can stop them. Assad cannot fight by himself against even just the terrorists; America will destroy him. Russia can stop the Americans. It's thanks to Russia that we still have our country. And right now Russia cannot allow America to do what it wants."

    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile attack on an air base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile attack on an air base in Syria

    Ultimately, Saleh said that he is convinced that Syria's future is crucial to the Russians themselves. "If Syria disappears, no one will reckon with Russia anymore. This would be a blow for such a great power. Therefore, this will not happen. I've already heard that the Russians intend to put new military equipment in Syria that can provide security. That's good. Recently, our mayor met with someone among the military and promised that we will soon get a shipment with everything that's necessary. All of this will be delivered from Russia."

    The Pantsir-S1 short-to-medium range gun-missile system at Russian Airbase in Syria
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Without Pantsir, Buk and Tor, S-400s Alone Not Enough to Cover Syria's Skies
    Finally, the witness noted that even while some of Sha'irat's remaining residents are thinking of leaving, most realize that there isn't really any place for them to go.

    "Many people are trying to leave, but there is nowhere to run. It's not possible to go inland – these areas are controlled by terrorists and the so-called opposition, who don't take kindly to those who are loyal to Assad. And on the territories officially controlled by Damascus, it's become unsafe to move too, since the US now seems intent on fighting Assad. We simply have nowhere to go…"

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (147)

    Related:

    Assad: Washington's Attack Fails to 'Raise the Morale of US-Backed Terrorists'
    'Cowboy-Like Show-Off': Czech Politicians Hit Out at US Missile Attack on Syria
    Without Pantsir, Buk and Tor, S-400s Alone Not Enough to Cover Syria's Skies
    Dangerous Trend: US Attacks on Syrian Army Doing Nothing but 'Aiding Terrorism'
    US Had Not Warned Russia Prior to Attack on Syria Through Political Channels
    Tags:
    eyewitness, cruise missile, cruise missile strikes, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The US deep state devils have taken over a weak trump it appears. The target is to stop VOLODYA from standing in the 2018 election, but the devils are dreaming, we will be more determined than EVER to vote for Vladimir PUTIN in 2018 !!
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Poor people and not just there. Look at Donbass, Yemen and so many other areas, where resources are demanded,
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok