Register
11:01 GMT +309 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US Ambassador to the UN and UN security council president, Nikki Haley speaks during an United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York

    Russian MP Calls Haley's Words on Syrian Peace Impossibility 'Sabotage'

    © AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    14849131

    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s words on impossibility of political resolution in Syria while President Bashar Assad stays in power is an attempt to derail the international efforts on Syrian settlement, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, said Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Haley said in an interview with CNN broadcaster that the political solution was not going to be achieved while Assad was heading the regime in Syria.

    "This is a direct sabotage of the international community’s efforts to launch the process of political negotiations between the authorities and opposition. US opinion will be read by both moderate and armed opposition. They will ask, what is the point in going to Astana or Geneva [talks on Syrian settlement]," Kosachev posted on his Facebook account.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Why US Should Be 'Brought to Trial' For Missile Attacks on Syrian Army
    Haley’s comment came after the United States carried out on Thursday a cruise missile attack on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located in the vicinity of the Homs city. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the reported chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib.

    The US missile attack claimed the lives of 10 people, an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire. Homs Governor Talal Barazi said Friday that at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed.

    Related:

    US the 'World's Conscience?' UN Envoy Haley Needs Lesson in Basic Diplomacy
    Bashar's Brilliant 'Response' to US Ambassador Haley's 'Assad Must Go' Rant
    Russia, US Should Cooperate to Boost Mutual Trust - Moscow on Haley's Remarks
    Tags:
    Bashar al-Assad, Konstantin Kosachev, Nikki Haley, Russia, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Korz53
      USA gone mad
    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      Haley is just yapping like a lapdog with the possibility its generics are closely related. So, the "US opinion will be read by both moderate and armed moderates" that are the terrorist groups that THEY are supporting. Whats she is actually is attempting to drool is that while Assad stays that the US, Israel, Saudis and their terrorist henchmen will continue there war. The UN should have straight away shut her down until THEY have yet to fully investigate the attack on Syria. But yet again they are OWNED by the septic US anyway!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Google spell again? "Septic" is the right word for once, troll. How many women and children did Assad and Putin kill in Syria today?
    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!in reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      No where near as many failed wars as the sh-it that floats in that swamp that Trump yapped about draining and has done a BACK FLIP into!!!
    • Reply
      Mother Gorilla
      Either the Americans have totally lost the plot, attacking the legitimate power of Syria instead of ISIS which after all, according to their line, poses a major terror threat in Europe and elsewhere in the world, or they are really trying to chase the Russians from Syria and get rid of their enemy Assad after all, accepting the terror threat. Only the very naive would believe Nikki Haley's fake assessment! Yet things were going to start on a better footing with Trump. Why did the two leaders not meet?
    • Reply
      Mother Gorillain reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, only an impartial investigation could reveal that!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      You must be american with this language. The subject was Syria. We were talking about how it is impossible to deal with a genocidal leader like Assad (and his little friend Putin). Nuremburg trials are the way to deal with such people. Trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity, followed by hanging.
    • Reply
      Drain the swampin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, jewboy you have earned enough for today now go away, VOLODYA will glass Tel Aviv FIRST if you devils ever con the dumb US goyim into attacking Mother Russia.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Oooh an antisemiitic primitive. Burned any books today? Experimented on any children?
      Gassed anyone? Lets all sing your Horst Wessel song, shall we?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Klinovka village in Crimea
    Spirit of the Wild: Meet the Graceful Stallions of Crimea
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok