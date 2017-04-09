Russian MP Calls Haley's Words on Syrian Peace Impossibility 'Sabotage'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Haley said in an interview with CNN broadcaster that the political solution was not going to be achieved while Assad was heading the regime in Syria.
"This is a direct sabotage of the international community’s efforts to launch the process of political negotiations between the authorities and opposition. US opinion will be read by both moderate and armed opposition. They will ask, what is the point in going to Astana or Geneva [talks on Syrian settlement]," Kosachev posted on his Facebook account.
The US missile attack claimed the lives of 10 people, an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire. Homs Governor Talal Barazi said Friday that at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete USA gone mad Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Haley is just yapping like a lapdog with the possibility its generics are closely related. So, the "US opinion will be read by both moderate and armed moderates" that are the terrorist groups that THEY are supporting. Whats she is actually is attempting to drool is that while Assad stays that the US, Israel, Saudis and their terrorist henchmen will continue there war. The UN should have straight away shut her down until THEY have yet to fully investigate the attack on Syria. But yet again they are OWNED by the septic US anyway!!! Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Google spell again? "Septic" is the right word for once, troll. How many women and children did Assad and Putin kill in Syria today? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete No where near as many failed wars as the sh-it that floats in that swamp that Trump yapped about draining and has done a BACK FLIP into!!! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Either the Americans have totally lost the plot, attacking the legitimate power of Syria instead of ISIS which after all, according to their line, poses a major terror threat in Europe and elsewhere in the world, or they are really trying to chase the Russians from Syria and get rid of their enemy Assad after all, accepting the terror threat. Only the very naive would believe Nikki Haley's fake assessment! Yet things were going to start on a better footing with Trump. Why did the two leaders not meet? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv, only an impartial investigation could reveal that! Reply | -3 | Edit | Delete You must be american with this language. The subject was Syria. We were talking about how it is impossible to deal with a genocidal leader like Assad (and his little friend Putin). Nuremburg trials are the way to deal with such people. Trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity, followed by hanging. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv, jewboy you have earned enough for today now go away, VOLODYA will glass Tel Aviv FIRST if you devils ever con the dumb US goyim into attacking Mother Russia. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Oooh an antisemiitic primitive. Burned any books today? Experimented on any children?
