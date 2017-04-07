Suspending Syria Air Safety MOU to Let Russia React Timely on US Threats

© REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth UK SoD Expresses Full Support for US Missile Strikes on Syria Airfield

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow decided to suspend the memorandum, following the US strikes on the Syrian military airfield in Homs province.

"This decision is completely logical… The suspension of the memorandum will now allow [Russia] to timely respond to various threats, including those to our airfields and units there," Shvytkin said.

According to the lawmaker, Russia could not do anything to prevent the latest attack as it was acting in compliance with the memorandum.

The Syrian airfield was struck by 59 Tomahawk missiles launched from the destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross in the Eastern Mediterranean on Thursday night.

The Syrian armed forces said that at least six people were killed and serious damages were inflicted on the airfield.

The memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria between the armed forces of Russia and the United States has been effective since October 2015. The two sides have held regular talks on compliance with the MOU. The last such teleconference took place on March 24.