Register
21:43 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkish army tanks make their way towards the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Syria August 24, 2016. Picture taken August 24, 2016.

    Turkey Announces Successful End of 'Euphrates Shield' Operation in Syria

    © REUTERS/ Revolutionary Forces of Syria Media Office
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    3120055

    The Turkish National Security Council announced the end of the 'Euphrates Shield' military campaign in northern Syria.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the meeting of the Turkish National Security Council.

    "It was noted that the Operation 'Euphrates Shield' which was started with the goal of ensuring national security, preventing the threat from Daesh and return of Syrian refugees to their homes has successfully completed," the statement by the Turkish National Security Council read.

    A soldier of the Syrian Arab Army is seen here in Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Top-Five Events on the Battleground in Syria That Changed the Prospects of the War in 2016
    On August 24, Turkish forces, supported by Free Syrian Army rebels and US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area from Daesh terrorist group.

    The campaign was the first Turkey's incursion into Syria, however, earlier Turkish forces attacked Kurdish positions in Syria from its side of the border. The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

    As Jarabulus was retaken, the joint forces of Ankara, the coalition and Syrian rebels continued the offensive southwest.

    The Sukhoi Su-35S, Russia’s new super-maneuverable multirole fighter jet
    © Photo: JSC Sukhoi Company
    Russia, Turkey Exchange Intel Data, Jointly Bomb Daesh in Syria's Al-Bab
    On November 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a controversial remark, saying that the Turkish armed forces' military operation in Syria is designed to put an end to the rule of Assad. However, later the Turkish leader stopped voicing calls for Assad's immediate resignation.

    In the end of February, Chief of the Turkish General Staff Hulusi Akar said that the city of al-Bab was under control and the goals of the Euphrates Shield operation in Syria had been achieved.

    During the operation to liberate al-Bab from Daesh, Russian and Turkish military aircraft have repeatedly jointly bombed Daesh targets for the first time. The joing campaign was approved by the Syrian authorities.

    Al-Bab is one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.

    Related:

    Head of Syrian Gov't Delegation Blames Turkey for Absence of Opposition
    Syria Blames Turkey for Opposition Boycott of Astana Peace Talks
    Turkey Not Opposing Establishment of Syrian Army's Control Over Manbij – PM
    Turkey, Russia Agree on Syrian Opposition, Gov't Troops Conflict Prevention
    Turkey Opposes Creation of Safe Zones in Kurdish Areas of Syria Because of PKK
    HNC Opposes Foreign Powers Invading Syria but Welcomes Turkey’s Anti-Daesh Op
    Turkey, Russia Studying Options for Syria Settlement Issue - Erdogan's Aide
    Tags:
    Operation Euphrates Shield, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Successful my @ss. Russia and Syria blocked the Turks and their cutthroat jihadist gangs from going any further than al-Bab so they got stuck and kidnapped a few Syrians and their goats in frustration.

      The medieval goat-f*cker Erdogan's neo-ottoman ambitions is dead and buried. Next thing will be to drive Erdogan and his filthy jihadist hordes back to "Turkey". If he can sell that as a "victory" beyond his rural and diaspora illiterate and imbecile electorate, i'm King Tut.
    • Reply
      RedBanner
      "The Turkish National Security Council announced the end of the 'Euphrates Shield' military campaign in northern Syria."

      Does this mean that:

      1- Turkey will now begin withdrawing from illegally occupied Syrian territory?

      2- Turkey will not participate in the supposed final assault on Raqqa, with the US-led coalition?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok