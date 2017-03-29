Turkey Announces Successful End of 'Euphrates Shield' Operation in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the meeting of the Turkish National Security Council.
"It was noted that the Operation 'Euphrates Shield' which was started with the goal of ensuring national security, preventing the threat from Daesh and return of Syrian refugees to their homes has successfully completed," the statement by the Turkish National Security Council read.
The campaign was the first Turkey's incursion into Syria, however, earlier Turkish forces attacked Kurdish positions in Syria from its side of the border. The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.
As Jarabulus was retaken, the joint forces of Ankara, the coalition and Syrian rebels continued the offensive southwest.
In the end of February, Chief of the Turkish General Staff Hulusi Akar said that the city of al-Bab was under control and the goals of the Euphrates Shield operation in Syria had been achieved.
During the operation to liberate al-Bab from Daesh, Russian and Turkish military aircraft have repeatedly jointly bombed Daesh targets for the first time. The joing campaign was approved by the Syrian authorities.
Al-Bab is one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Successful my @ss. Russia and Syria blocked the Turks and their cutthroat jihadist gangs from going any further than al-Bab so they got stuck and kidnapped a few Syrians and their goats in frustration. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "The Turkish National Security Council announced the end of the 'Euphrates Shield' military campaign in northern Syria."
Mikhas
The medieval goat-f*cker Erdogan's neo-ottoman ambitions is dead and buried. Next thing will be to drive Erdogan and his filthy jihadist hordes back to "Turkey". If he can sell that as a "victory" beyond his rural and diaspora illiterate and imbecile electorate, i'm King Tut.
RedBanner
Does this mean that:
1- Turkey will now begin withdrawing from illegally occupied Syrian territory?
2- Turkey will not participate in the supposed final assault on Raqqa, with the US-led coalition?