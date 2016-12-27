Turkish Army Kills 13 Daesh Terrorists in Syria's North

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish military eliminated 13 militants of Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) near the northern Syrian city of Al Bab, the Turkish army said on Tuesday.

"Thirteen IS terrorists were eliminated. Two members of the Free Syrian Army were killed, and another one wounded in clashes with the IS near the Syrian city of Al Bab," the Turkish Army said in a statement.

According to the statement, a total of 158 Daesh objects were destroyed.

On August 24, Turkish forces, backed by US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area of the Daesh. As Jarabulus was retaken, the offensive moved southwest toward Al Bab.