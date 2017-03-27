Some 1,300 People, Including 436 Militants, Leave Syria's Homs

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The source said that 387 women and about 460 children left al-Waer in addition to members of the armed opposition, adding that the militants who left the city took weapons with them — more than 50 assault rifles, five sniper rifles and 24 handguns.

On March 13, Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached an agreement with Russian mediation as the guarantor. In accordance with the agreement, militants and their families agreed to leave Homs stage by stage, while Syrian government troops guarantied safe passage for them.

On March 18, over 1,400 militants and members of their families left al-Waer toward the Jarablus city to the north of the Aleppo province in compliance with the agreement.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.