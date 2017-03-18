Operation to Withdraw First Group of Militants From Syrian Homs Completed

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The operation aimed at withdrawing the first group of militants and members of their families from the al-Waer neighborhood of the Syria city of Homs has been completed, Homs Governor Talal Barazi told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The operation was absolutely successful. A total of 300 militants and 1,065 civilians, who are members of their families, left al-Waer," Barazi said.

He added that the process of full withdrawal of armed opposition from al-Waer would take six weeks.

"We will withdraw a certain number of militants each week — until the normal life returns to this neighborhood," Barazi added.