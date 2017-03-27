'We Are Shocked': Berlin Calls for Investigating Deadly US-Led Airstrike in Iraq

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The deadly US-led coalition airstrike in Iraq's West Mosul which reportedly caused civilian casualties two weeks ago should be investigated, the German Foreign Ministry said Monday.
"We are shocked when such disasters occur. Of course this should be investigated, the goal for those who are united in this coalition is to avoid such tragic events in the future," ministry spokesman Stefen Seibert said.
Seibert reiterated Berlin's stance that Germany is part of the 68-member anti-Daesh coalition "in the broadest sense, that we consider this struggle to be right and necessary."
US Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew Isler reportedly said the US military is conducting its own probe of the incident on Thursday. On Sunday, the coalition said the March 17 airstrike was carried out "at the request of the Iraqi Security Forces."
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "...which reportedly killed civilian casualties." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Didn't anybody realise that when the US starts shooting everybody had better take cover, including the US soldiers!!! Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete In a courtroom, Berlin's "shock" would be considered to be hypocritical. It is called the "Clean Hands Doctrine." You cannot ask the court for answers when you are involved in the debacle yourself, even contributing to it. Whenever a principal is involved to take the attention off of themselves (sic., Erdogan, etal) you also have to look for unjust gain in riches. That means, what should we be looking for because "Berlin is shocked"? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The terrorist American government and its baby killing military doesn't care who it kills. Just keep the military industrial complex rolling.
marcanhalt
I love how Sputnik is able to keep my mind crystal clear about certain matters. Here is ample proof of that. You see how this disaster was reported; "civilian casualties were killed." The question is, Who or What were the casualties were killed? Were these sick, wounded or injured civilians in the first place? Were they in the wrong place at the wrong time? Why do "casualties" have to be killed, even if the death blow was the result of miscommunication by the Iraqis themselves? Of course, who gets the credit for designating them for killings? You see how made up my mind is when Sputnik does not do their job?
sapper
marcanhalt
Mitach2002