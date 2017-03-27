Register
15:07 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The US Air Force fighter jets

    'We Are Shocked': Berlin Calls for Investigating Deadly US-Led Airstrike in Iraq

    © US Air Force
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    8975121

    Berlin called for investigating the March 17 airstrike by the US-led coalition in Iraq which reportedly killed civilian casualties.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — The deadly US-led coalition airstrike in Iraq's West Mosul which reportedly caused civilian casualties two weeks ago should be investigated, the German Foreign Ministry said Monday.

    "We are shocked when such disasters occur. Of course this should be investigated, the goal for those who are united in this coalition is to avoid such tragic events in the future," ministry spokesman Stefen Seibert said.

    A man stands outside houses damaged during fights between Iraq security forces and Islamic State on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Friday, March 24, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Mosul Airstrikes: US Seeks to 'Shift Blame' for Civilian Casualties
    Sputnik cited a representative of the Iraqi Turkmen Front as confirming following media reports last week the death of 200 civilians due to bombings carried out by coalition forces on Daesh positions in Mosul. It was unclear from multiple reports, however, whether the casualties were due to airstrikes or Iraqi ground forces fire.

    Seibert reiterated Berlin's stance that Germany is part of the 68-member anti-Daesh coalition "in the broadest sense, that we consider this struggle to be right and necessary."

    US Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew Isler reportedly said the US military is conducting its own probe of the incident on Thursday. On Sunday, the coalition said the March 17 airstrike was carried out "at the request of the Iraqi Security Forces."

    Related:

    How Mosul, Aleppo Become MSM's "Double Standards for Dummies" Manual
    Almost 4,000 Civilians Killed in Western Mosul Since Mid-February
    US Probes Civilian Deaths in Mosul Amid ‘Unprecedented Levels’ of Fighting
    'Between the Devil and Deep Sea': Mosul Civilians Suffer From Coalition Strikes
    Tags:
    civilian casualties, airstrike, German Foreign Ministry, Steffen Seibert, Germany, Iraq, United States, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      "...which reportedly killed civilian casualties."

      I love how Sputnik is able to keep my mind crystal clear about certain matters. Here is ample proof of that. You see how this disaster was reported; "civilian casualties were killed." The question is, Who or What were the casualties were killed? Were these sick, wounded or injured civilians in the first place? Were they in the wrong place at the wrong time? Why do "casualties" have to be killed, even if the death blow was the result of miscommunication by the Iraqis themselves? Of course, who gets the credit for designating them for killings? You see how made up my mind is when Sputnik does not do their job?
    • Reply
      sapper
      Didn't anybody realise that when the US starts shooting everybody had better take cover, including the US soldiers!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      In a courtroom, Berlin's "shock" would be considered to be hypocritical. It is called the "Clean Hands Doctrine." You cannot ask the court for answers when you are involved in the debacle yourself, even contributing to it. Whenever a principal is involved to take the attention off of themselves (sic., Erdogan, etal) you also have to look for unjust gain in riches. That means, what should we be looking for because "Berlin is shocked"?
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      The terrorist American government and its baby killing military doesn't care who it kills. Just keep the military industrial complex rolling.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok