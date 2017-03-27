'We Are Shocked': Berlin Calls for Investigating Deadly US-Led Airstrike in Iraq

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The deadly US-led coalition airstrike in Iraq's West Mosul which reportedly caused civilian casualties two weeks ago should be investigated, the German Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"We are shocked when such disasters occur. Of course this should be investigated, the goal for those who are united in this coalition is to avoid such tragic events in the future," ministry spokesman Stefen Seibert said.

Sputnik cited a representative of the Iraqi Turkmen Front as confirming following media reports last week the death of 200 civilians due to bombings carried out by coalition forces on Daesh positions in Mosul. It was unclear from multiple reports, however, whether the casualties were due to airstrikes or Iraqi ground forces fire.

Seibert reiterated Berlin's stance that Germany is part of the 68-member anti-Daesh coalition "in the broadest sense, that we consider this struggle to be right and necessary."

US Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew Isler reportedly said the US military is conducting its own probe of the incident on Thursday. On Sunday, the coalition said the March 17 airstrike was carried out "at the request of the Iraqi Security Forces."