US-Led Coalition Says Conducted March 17 Airstrike in Mosul at Request of Iraq

"An initial review of strike data from March 16-23 indicates that, at the request of the Iraqi Security Forces, the Coalition struck ISIS fighters and equipment, March 17, in West Mosul at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties," the statement released on Saturday reads.
According to the statement, a formal assessment has been initiated by the coalition in order to examine the allegations about civilian casualties as a result of an air strike.
Earlier this week, media reported that at least 200 people, many of whom were civilians, were killed in recent airstrikes in Mosul.
