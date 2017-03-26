US-Led Coalition Says Conducted March 17 Airstrike in Mosul at Request of Iraq

© AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour Moscow 'Has No Doubts' US Airstrike on Syrian Village Targeted Terrorists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The air strike by US-led coalition in West Mosul that according to media reports caused casualties among the civilian population was carried out against the Islamic State (ISIS or Daesh) terrorist organization militants at the request of Iraq, the press service of the coalition said in a statement.

"An initial review of strike data from March 16-23 indicates that, at the request of the Iraqi Security Forces, the Coalition struck ISIS fighters and equipment, March 17, in West Mosul at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties," the statement released on Saturday reads.

According to the statement, a formal assessment has been initiated by the coalition in order to examine the allegations about civilian casualties as a result of an air strike.

Earlier this week, media reported that at least 200 people, many of whom were civilians, were killed in recent airstrikes in Mosul.