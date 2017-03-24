Russia Urges UN Partners to Create Mine Clearance Coalition in Palmyra

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Russia’s UN Deputy Permanent Representative Evgeniy Zagaynov called on the United Nations on Friday to establish an international coalition to coordinate demining efforts in Syria's city of Palmyra.

"Palmyra is literally crammed with mines and unexploded shells, which prevents adequate appraisal and restoration efforts," Zagaynov said. "The solution of this problem, which Russian sappers are already undertaking, would be facilitated by the establishment of the international coalition for demining efforts in Syrian territory."

© Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Dogs and Kites: How Russian Sappers Demine Daesh Booby Traps in Syria's Palmyra (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Zaganov also called on UN partners across the world to contribute to the restoration efforts to preserve Syrian historical heritage.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin applauded the demining efforts of the Russian military in the liberated Syrian cities of Palmyra and Aleppo.

Russia launched its military operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the Syrian government.