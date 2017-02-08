Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas

Take a look how combat engineers from the Russian Armed Forces' International Mine Action Center work on detecting and defusing mines in Sputnik's photo gallery.
The 23rd International Flamenco Fashion Show (SIMOF) was held in Seville, Spain, on February 2-5, 2017 at Fibes Conference and Exhibition Center.
On February 5, the nation-wide motocross competition was held for the fifth time in the Moscow suburb of Mytischi, gathering hundreds of participants and countless fans of all ages. The main trophy is the Valery Chkalov Cup, who participated in motocross both as a rider and as a chief auto racing contest judge in the 1930s.
With the advances made in commercial drones, aerial photography has become more popular than ever. In today's gallery, Sputnik shows you the best aerial shots submitted to the SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016.
Motorsport Expo 2017, the first-ever Russian motorsport exhibition, opened in Moscow on February 3.
