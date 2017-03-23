US Air Force Service Member Dies in Jordan While Loading Bombs on Plane

"Alexandria Gleason-Morrow, 25, was killed while loading bombs onto a plane," according WHEC television in the state of New York. "Her mother, Stephanie Gleason, confirms that something broke and the bomb slipped off the plane and hit her in the head."
Gleason-Morrow was a married mother of two. She graduated from Dansville High School in 2009, the TV station reported.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete i wonder if the mother of this girl thinks she was engaged in a just fight? Would she give another daughter for a empire?
Alan Reid