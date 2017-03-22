Over 500 Armed Opposition Members in Syrian Homs Agree to Lay Down Arms

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Terrorists Leave Strategically Important Syrian City as Army Regains Control

On March 13, Governor of the Homs province Talal Barazi said the withdrawal of militants and their families would take between six and eight weeks. Last Saturday, over 1,400 militants and members of their families left al-Waer toward the Jarabulus city to the north of the Aleppo province as part of a special operation in compliance with the agreement.

In July 2016, Assad issued a decree officially confirming amnesty for rebels who lay down arms.

Armed opposition units remaining in Syria's Homs, in accordance with the agreement reached with the military, will have to leave the city stage by stage within 6-8 weeks. The part of the armed opposition, which does not want to use the presidential amnesty, will have the opportunity to go to the province of Idlib, which is controlled by extremist groups.