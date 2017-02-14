Syrian Army, Militias Liberate Gas Field Close to Palmyra

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The Syrian army, supported by the air force and militias, liberated the Hiyan gas field close to Syria's Palmyra in the province of Homs, a militia source told Sputnik.

"The Syrian army supported by the Syrian militia and air force established full control over the Hiyan gas field west of Palmyra," the source close to the Desert Falcons militia said.

Daesh seized Palmyra, which was the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and one of the richest cities of the Roman Empire, in May 2015. Terrorists destroyed a number of historic sights designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Arch of Triumph, the Temple of Baalshamin and the Temple of Bel. Jihadists also looted the national museum and the famous Palmyra’s necropolis.

Russian specialists demined the historic center as well as residential areas of the city. Russian historians and renovators visited Palmyra in early July 2016 and prepared a report assessing the condition of the damaged sites and costs of the renovation works. However, in December 2016, the city was retaken by jihadists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the Daesh offensive on Palmyra. According to the Russian leader, the situation in Palmyra was a result of discordant actions of different players in Syria.