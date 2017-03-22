Register
    An Israeli F-15 E fighter jet takes off during an air show.

    Israel Vows to Continue Launching Airstrikes on Targets in Syria

    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS COEX
    Middle East
    3632211

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed that Tel Aviv will continue to carry out operations aimed at disrupting weapons transfers from Iran to Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Shia movement which Israel considers to be one of the top threats to its security.

    "My policy is consistent," he said while on a visit to China. "We will not allow Israel to be attacked from Syrian territory and we will not tolerate the transfer of advanced weaponry [to Hezbollah] to the extent that we detect it. … It's our policy to launch strikes at convoys carrying sophisticated weaponry. … We will continue to attack whenever the Iranians smuggle advanced arms."

    Netanyahu added that the Israel Defense Forces would conduct military operations if intelligence data confirms a planned weapons transfer and if the mission is "operationally feasible."

    Hezbollah fighters at the front-line of the Syrian Arab Army near Palmyra–Homs road
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Hezbollah of Discord: Syria and Israel Squabble Over Assad's Ally
    The Israeli prime minister also said that he made his stance on Hezbollah clear during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in March. "Therefore we need this personal connection [with Putin], which is important for Israel's national security," Netanyahu added.

    These comments came after Israel carried out several airstrikes on Hezbollah targets near the Syrian city of Palmyra, evoking a tough response from Damascus. The Syrian Arab Army fired three anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli warplanes. One of them was intercepted by the Israeli Arrow missile defense system.

    The latest IDF mission in Syria "was targeted not against Hezbollah per se, but rather against warehouses where Iran-made weapons were stored, particularly those armament types that cannot be transferred to a terrorist organization. These include missiles. In addition, Israel launched airstrikes against weapons-laden convoys which were heading toward Lebanon. Hezbollah's military installations or assets of the Syrian Arab Army were not under attack," Israeli political analyst Yakov Kedmi told Vzglyad.

    Unlike Russia and China, Israel and the United States consider Hezbollah to be a terrorist organization, while the European Union has blacklisted only the military wing of the Shia movement.

    Assad on Israeli Threats: Defending Borders is 'Our Right, Duty'
    Israeli Threats to Destroy Syria's Air Defense Aimed at 'Advancing Own Interest'
    Israeli Airstrikes on Syria 'Seek to Prevent Iran's Influence in Region'
    Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Airstrikes Near Palmyra - Deputy FM
      FeEisi
      Israel can continue to launch attacks against Hezbollah in Syria and Syria can continue to defend their skies from both Turkish and Israeli aircraft. For some reason Syria doesn't target coalition drones and aircraft. The massive, deadly 'mistake' in Deir Ezzor didn't push Syria to end their presence. I don't think Turkey and Israel will be treated the same if such a 'mistake' happens.
      ViTran
      More body bags then !
