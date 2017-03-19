Israeli Minister Confirms Airstrikes in Syria Targeted Arms for Hezbollah

Katz’s comment came in the wake of reports that Israeli aircraft had carried out several strikes inside Syria overnight Thursday.
"The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on a convoy in Syria, carrying a batch of weapons for Hezbollah," Katz said in a statement, distributed by his press service.
The Syrian Army command said in a statement it had downed one of the Israeli Air Force jets that violated its airspace, while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied these claims to Sputnik.
Fighters of the Hezbollah organization, established in 1980s, have been assisting the Syrian government in its struggle against terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (IS), outlawed in Russia and the United States, among other nations. Israel, as well as some other states, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Drain the swamp, I have a long list of post deleted recently, just for mentioning the Zionists ! No insult, no call to violence, just mentioning their name and I was censored !!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Defense minister Liebermann just threatened to destroy all Syrian anti-aerial defenses if they dare defend themselves against the Chosen attacks against Syria. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Marques rouges, There are American jews who have infiltrated on the Sputnik staff, unfortunately the khazi have a spell over us slavs and we are unable to see through them in our midst. Thats why Putin has insisted Solzhenitsyn be taught in all our schools. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Fighters of the Hezbollah organization, established in 1980s, have been assisting the Syrian government in its struggle against terrorist groups
I wonder how Russia will handle this ? Will they place some S-300 near Damas ? Of course if the IAF destroys them, they would lose much credit... a free pass for the IAF against Syria would also leave Moscow a bit naked in the eyes of the world.
jas
Hezbollah is fighting on the right side. Israel is supporting terrorism by attacking Hezbollah. Hezbollah is NOT attacking Israel. It is quite telling when Israel considers an attack on ISIS to be a dangerous situation for Israel.