Over 200 Militants Lay Down Arms in Syrian Town of Homs

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy First Group of Militants to Leave Last Bastion in Syria's Homs on March 18

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The decision would give the militants a chance to rectify their legal status, Syrian state television reported, citing Talal Barazi, the governor of Homs province.

Barazi reportedly said that the Syrian Armed Forces opened an additional passage from Homs for civilians who would like to leave the town with the armed opposition and refuted the rumors that civilians had been forced to leave the district of al-Waer.

On Saturday, the governor said that the first group of militants and their relatives to leave the al-Waer district, made up a total of 300 militants and 1,065 civilians.

Last Monday, Barazi said that the withdrawal of militants and their families would take between six and eight weeks.

