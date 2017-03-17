Resolution of Syrian Crisis 'Will Come From Inside' and Rest on Army's Victories

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The fact that militants from numerous Syrian opposition groups, which were fighting against the Syrian government, are laying down arms and joining the ranks of the Syrian army proves that Damascus is capable of bringing an end to the crisis in the country, member of the Syrian parliament Mohammed Kheir Jasim Nadir told Sputnik.

"The victories of the Syrian Arab army in Aleppo, Palmyra and some areas in Homs and rural Damascus, in addition to strengthening national reconciliation, as militants choose to fight in the ranks of the Syrian Arab army, after laying down their arms, prove that the Syrian state is capable and eager to end the crisis," Nadir said.

He added that, in his opinion, the talks on Syrian reconciliation in Astana and Geneva lacked inclusiveness and would not result in the political solution to the crisis in Syria, as it was in the hands of the Syrian people themselves.

"The solution will come from the inside and will be exclusively Syrian and as a result of the Syrian Arab army’s victories against terrorism," Nadir said.

The spokesman's statement comes as the Syrian conflict entered its seventh year. On March 15 and 16, 2011, the Syrian authorities suppressed demonstrations in Damascus against President Bashar Assad. Since then the country has been suffering from the civil war that erupted between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations, such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known al-Nusra Front), both prohibited in many countries, including Russia.

Extremists from many counties have been backing terrorist organizations in the Middle East, either recruiting new fighters in their countries of origin or sending money and weapons to the crisis-torn states of the region.