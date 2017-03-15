Explosion in Damascus 'an Attempt of Terrorists to Destroy Evidence of Crimes'

Such actions on the part of terrorists are not surprising because they speak the language of murders, explosions and destruction, al-Ahmad said.
According to the minister, the suicide bomber who carried out a terrorist attack on the Palace of Justice wanted to destroy documents and evidence of the crimes committed by Daesh in Syria.
The suicide bomber, who blew himself up at the entrance of the palace, was wearing a military uniform and didn't cause any suspicion. Had he entered the building, the explosion would have been much more destructive, al-Ahmad said.
The two explosions on Wednesday took place four days after a deadly twin suicide blast in Damascus. On Saturday, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus. Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Shaar confirmed that at least 40 people were killed and 120 injured as a result of the attack.
