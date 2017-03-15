Register
19:29 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 201

    Daesh Weakened in Syria, Iraq in Past Year Thanks to Russia-US Cooperation

    © REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
    Politics
    Get short URL
    14802

    The defeat of Daesh (outlawed in many countries) has neared over the past 12 months thanks to anti-terrorism cooperation between Russian and the United States, Samir Aita, a member of the Syrian Democratic Forum opposition party told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He spoke on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the beginning of the Syrian conflict.

    Soldiers walk past buildings destroyed during combat activities in the residential part of Ancient Palmyra in Homs Governorate, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Syria Turns Into Regional Proxies' Playground as Conflict Enters Seventh Year - Opposition

    On March 15 and 16, 2011, the Syrian authorities suppressed demonstrations in Damascus against President Bashar Assad. Since then the country has been suffering from the civil war between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations.

    "The most positive outcomes in the last 12 months are some common US-Russia agreements to defeat IS [Daesh], as well as to force Iran and Turkey to end their proxy war in Syria. In summer 2015 IS was at its maximal expansion threatening Baghdad, Damascus and Irbil. In a year we found the Islamic State trapped in Mosul, Raqqa and Deir Ez Zor. A defeat of IS is in perspective even though it would be a difficult, long and costly battle especially for Iraqis and Syrians," Aita said.

    Astana, Kazakhstan
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Russian, US Delegations Discuss Visions on Syria Settlement in Astana - Head

    He added, however, that some states still attempt to wage proxy wars in Syria "to push towards defragmentation of the Arab country to return on their investment into the Syrian war."

    He urged Russia, the United States and China to compel these states to stop this policy, which may have "disastrous effects on the whole region."

    According to Aita, on the political track, the past year was marked by a notable progress toward the political settlement in Syria thanks to several rounds of proximity intra-Syrian talks in Geneva and to Astana process.

    Aita's statement comes as the Kazakh capital hosts the third round of intra-Syrian talks on March 14-15 with participation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, the guarantors of the Syria ceasefire agreement, the Syrian government and some military opposition groups.

    Tags:
    anti-Daesh coalition, cooperation, Daesh, United States, Russia, Iraq, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      LIES. There was NO U.S RUSSIAN cooperation. Was ALL Russia.
      U.S was just distractions to stop Russia until U.S was ready to get in Raqqa. Ask Lavrov for the INTEL..
      NATO is at doorsteps distracting .
      Russia could had ended all ALONE.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok