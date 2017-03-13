US Military Can Bring Additional Forces to Syria Without Exceeding Cap - DoD

Register
    US Troops Wearing YPG Kurdish Patches in Northern Syria

    Middle East
    The US military can bring in additional troops to Syria for short periods of time without exceeding the existing formal cap of some 500 servicemen on the ground, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The spokesperson pointed out the deployment of US Army rangers in the city of Manbij and Marines artillery unit near the city of Raqqa are examples of such temporary deployments.

    "The current number [of troops] there in Syria… is 503, but there are additional forces that the commander has the ability to bring in for short periods of time," Davis told reporters.

    Al-Qamishli city in Al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    US Marine Corps Unit Arrives in Northern Syria
    On March 6, the Defense Department said the United States had deployed a small number of additional troops to Manbij in a mission of reassurance and deterrence.

    Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that a US Marine Corps unit has arrived in northern Syria.

    Davis also noted that the Defense Department does not provide the specific number of the additional troops.

    The marines will be supporting US partner forces on the ground that lead the offensive to liberate Raqqa from Daesh codenamed Operation Euphrates Rage. The operation was launched by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on November 5, 2016. The SDF was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led coalition. The group is among the forces fighting Daesh and brings together Kurdish, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters, among others.

    The news comes after the Pentagon was tasked to send US President Donald Trump options to accelerate the fight against Daesh.

    Raqqa, Manbij, United States, Syria
