Syria Urges UN Chief, Security Council to Condemn Twin Terror Attack in Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that that about 40 Iraqi citizens had been killed and over 100 injured as a result of a twin blast in the Syrian capital. According to the ministry, Iraqis were visiting the sacred tombs in Bab al-Saghir district.

"Syria urges UN Secretary General and UN Security Council to condemn this coward attack and not to conceal the perpetrators or the authorities of countries behind them. Moreover, they have to work on joining efforts of the international community in fighting against terrorism in full coordination with Syrian government," the address reads, as quoted by the SANA news agency.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria has already condemned the terrorist attack.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.