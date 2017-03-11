UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Condemns Double Blast in Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that that about 40 Iraqi citizens had been killed and over 100 injured as a result of a twin blast in the Syrian capital. According to the ministry, Iraqis were visiting the sacred tombs in the Bab al-Saghir district.

"The United Nations has expressed regret over the killing of innocent people in Damascus al-Shagur quarter as a result of the blast conducted by terrorists today in the morning, which left 40 civilians dead and a many injured," Zatari said.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.