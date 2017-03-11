Twin Blasts in Damascus Kill About 40 Iraqis, Wound 120

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — About 40 Iraqi citizens have been killed and over 100 injured as a result of a twin blast in the Syrian capital's Bab Mousalla district, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Saturday.

"The initial data indicates the death of about 40 Iraqis and 120 injuries after their buses were blown up," the ministry said, adding that it was following the situation through the country's embassy in Damascus.

According to the ministry, Iraqis were visiting the sacred tombs in the Bab al-Saghir district.

In cooperation with the Syrian authorities, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry has "created a crisis cell for counting all the victims" as well as to "ensure the speedy transportation of the victims' bodies."

The blasts took place near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery. A Syrian security source told Sputnik earlier in the day that at least 33 people were killed and over 100 injured in the blasts. Most of those injured have now been hospitalized and are undergoing treatment, the source said.