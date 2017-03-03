Russia Informs US of Moving Convoys to Manbij, US Operations Unaffected

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Russian General Staff announced Moscow had sent its first aid convoy to the city of Manbij in Syria.

"We were aware of this. The Russian government has informed us of it as well," Davis told reporters. "It has not changed anything we are doing."

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.