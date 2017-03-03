Register
    Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol a street in the northern Syrian town of Manbij (File)

    Russia Informs US of Moving Convoys to Manbij, US Operations Unaffected

    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    The Russian military has informed the United States about moving convoys to Syria's Manbij, and US operations in the area remain unaffected, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Friday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Russian General Staff announced Moscow had sent its first aid convoy to the city of Manbij in Syria.

    "We were aware of this. The Russian government has informed us of it as well," Davis told reporters. "It has not changed anything we are doing."

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Palmyra recaptured by Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian Air Force
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Russian Aviation, Special Forces Play Key Role in Crushing Daesh Near Palmyra
    Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

