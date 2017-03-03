Russian Reconciliation Center Sends First Food, Medicine Convoy to Manbij

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria has sent the first food and medical supplies convoy to Manbij, the Russian General Staff said Friday.

"The Russian reconciliation center of the warring parties sent the first convoy with food, medicine and basic necessities for the residents of Manbij," Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said.

Rudskoy noted that Syrian government units have reached an area occupied by Kurdish self-defense forces southwest of Manbij, in accordance with Russian-mediated agreements.

"The Syrian government is taking steps to resume the work of government officials in Manbij and surrounding areas," he added.

