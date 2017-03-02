Register
02 March 2017
    Syrians walk past a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus on March 15, 2016

    President Assad May Be Invited to Arab League Summit

    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Middle East
    729540

    Three heads of state are leading an effort to reintegrate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad into the Arab League, five years after he was exiled from the group, according to Israeli military-intelligence news agency DEBKAfile.

    Egyptian President Abdel-Fatteh El-Sissi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are championing the movement, DEBKAfile reported, “whether together or separately.” The leaders “hope to see a historic handshake” and diplomatic reestablishment between Assad and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. 

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman.
    © AP Photo/ Yoan Valat, Pool,
    Saudi King

    On Saturday, the Egyptian parliament moved to implement a full reinstatement of Assad into the Arab League. The parliament also acted to invite Assad to the highly-anticipated Arab League annual summit, slated to take place on the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea on March 29, the Times of Israel reports.

    Earlier in February Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for Damascus to be included in the bloc, citing potential gains and progress toward negotiated peace and a settlement of the Syrian civil war. 

    One source of tension that could stand in the way of Syria’s reinstatement is Iran’s backing of Assad, the Times of Israel reported, since Iran and Saudi Arabia are sworn rivals. The conflict in Yemen, for example, features Iranian-backed Houthis squaring off against a coalition led by the Saudis. 

    Saudi Arabia and Qatar, two of the Arab League’s 22 member states, have poured resources into groups such as the Free Syrian Army (FSA), a military force that has long sought to topple the Assad administration.

    A rebel fighter carries his weapon inside a damaged building on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Uninvited Saudis, Qatar Behind Syrian Rebel Groups Boycotting Peace Talks

    According to DEBKAfile, US President Barack Obama forecast that Moscow’s involvement in Syria would sink the Russian army into a quagmire. “The Russian leader proved him wrong, and [Putin’s] reputation in the Arab world would soar if he could persuade King Salman to accept Assad’s return to the Arab summit,” the news service reported. 

    US President Donald Trump is not opposed to the arrangement, but his public stance will be determined by Trump’s regional policies, intelligence officials told the Israeli media outlet.

    Sources said Russian military aircraft would escort Assad to and from Amman. Military officers and intelligence operatives from Russia, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Syria have been traveling around the Middle East to make arrangements for the upcoming summit.

      avatar
      rkunz
      Don't believe it! Zio-Debkafile always spreads such rubbish and lies.
    • Reply
      choticastile
      When President Assad goes to Amman-- I hope he takes his own man with him, to see to his refreshments-- what he drinks and eats-- he should even be intensely aware, of what he touches ... May God stay him. I know Russian security will be on the highest alert, especially when it comes to his air travel.

      God alone knows, not that one is paranoid-- but those who want President Bashar Assad out and Russia too -- have already proven they will stop at nothing.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Don't go, Assad, as it may very well turn out to be an ambush.
    • Reply
      avatar
      rajivalgoo
      ...and be the sheep among a wolf pack. What a great idea. The Russian security could not prevent the sudden illness of the late, great Mr. Churkin.

      The can't get you from within, so they will draw you out within their reach.
    • Reply
      BlueStar
      His Prime Minister can represent him after all. But there seem to be no need to join this group of charlatans. They lost their independence already.
    Show new comments (0)

