16:45 GMT +328 February 2017
    A Syrian army soldier takes aim in

    Palmyra in Sight: Syrian Army Fighting for Strategic Height al-Tar Near the City

    Middle East
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (134)
    Retaking the height will allow the Syrian Army to establish control over the strategic road conjunction near Palmyra, a source told Sputnik.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The Syrian Army and its allies are engaged in fierce fighting over the al-Tar strategic height near the city of Palmyra, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "The government troops and their allies managed to regain control over the quarry and came close to the al-Tar height where fierce fighting takes place," the source said.

    According to the source, retaking the height will allow the Syrian Army to establish control over the strategic road conjunction near Palmyra.

    On Monday, local media reported that the Syrian army and pro-government militias took control over the height 939.5, the top strategic point of the al-Hayal range near Palmyra.

    Daesh seized Palmyra, which was the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and one of the richest cities of the Roman Empire, in May 2015. Terrorists destroyed a number of historic sights designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Arch of Triumph, the Temple of Baalshamin and the Temple of Bel. Jihadists also looted the national museum and the famous Palmyra’s necropolis.

    Less than a year after that the Syrian army supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces managed to liberate Palmyra. Russian specialists demined the historic center as well as residential areas of the city. Russian historians and renovators visited Palmyra in early July 2016 and prepared a report assessing the condition of the damaged sites and costs of the renovation works. However, in December 2016, the city was retaken by jihadists.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the Daesh offensive on Palmyra. According to the Russian leader, the situation in Palmyra was a result of discordant actions of different players in Syria.

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (134)

