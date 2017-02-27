MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian-US cooperation on Syrian settlement is being carried out as part of the activities of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) , Vitaly Naumkin, Russia's adviser to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, said on Monday.

"One should not forget that Russia along with the United States is a co-chair of the International Syria Support Group and we already have cooperation with the United States … Russia is not only supporting the negotiations within the Astana platform, but we also promote and take part in the Geneva process," Naumkin said on the sidelines of a conference organized by the Valdai international discussion club.

He added that the Russian efforts helped to organize the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope that the new US administration would be involved actively in efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria that has been lasting for about six years.