07:33 GMT +322 February 2017
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone

    UK Citizen Launched Attack in Iraq Turns Out to Be Ex-Guantanamo Prisoner

    Middle East
    115230

    The citizen of the United Kingdom, who had carried out a suicide attack in Iraq earlier this week, was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee, received over $1.2 million compensation from the UK government for mistreatment, local media reported on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Telegraph newspaper, a 50-year old Jamal Harith, who committed on Monday a terrorist attack at an Iraqi army base near Mosul, was released from the Guantanamo Bay in 2004. Following his return to the United Kingdom, Harith received 1 million pounds (over $1.2 million) compensation due to claims that the UK side was aware of his mistreatment during detention.

    Harith arrived in Syria in 2014 to join Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group. He reportedly could have used the compensation money for supporting the terrorists.

    Harith, a Muslim convert born Ronald Fiddler, was arrested by US forces in Pakistan in 2001 for allegedly having ties with Taliban, a radical Islamist movement in Afghanistan. He spent two years in the US detention camp at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

      Hermes
      .......received over $1.2 million compensation from the UK government ........

      They mean the UK taxpayer.
      The UK government just likes kicking British people in the stomach.
