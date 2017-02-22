UK Citizen Launched Attack in Iraq Turns Out to Be Ex-Guantanamo Prisoner

© AFP 2016/ Dimitar DILKOFF First Documented Daesh Tank Attack May Indicate Existence of 'Vile Criminal Racket'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Telegraph newspaper, a 50-year old Jamal Harith, who committed on Monday a terrorist attack at an Iraqi army base near Mosul, was released from the Guantanamo Bay in 2004. Following his return to the United Kingdom, Harith received 1 million pounds (over $1.2 million) compensation due to claims that the UK side was aware of his mistreatment during detention.

Harith arrived in Syria in 2014 to join Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group. He reportedly could have used the compensation money for supporting the terrorists.

Harith, a Muslim convert born Ronald Fiddler, was arrested by US forces in Pakistan in 2001 for allegedly having ties with Taliban, a radical Islamist movement in Afghanistan. He spent two years in the US detention camp at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.